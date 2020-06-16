After announcing the Motorola One Fusion+ in Europe, the company has launched it in India. The Indian variant is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC instead of the Snapdragon 730 chipset found on the European variant.
The device costs €299 (~$340 / Rs 25,700) in Europe. However, it undercuts the price tag in India. The Motorola One Fusion+ price in India is set at Rs 16,999 for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB) model. It will be made available in two color variants – Moonlight White and Twilight Blue – starting 12 noon on June 24 through Flipkart.
Motorola One Fusion+ specifications
|Display
|6.5-inch Total Vision LCD
2340 x 1080 pixels
395ppi pixel density
19.5:9 aspect ratio
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (Indian variant)
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB
Expandable up to 1TB via microSD card
|Rear Cameras
|64MP (f/1.8) primary
8MP (f/2.2) wide-angle
5MP (f/2.4) macro
2MP (f/2.4) depth
|Front Camera
|16MP (f/2.2)
|Battery
|5,000mAh
15W TurboPower charging
|Software
|Android 10
|Dimension
|162.9 x 76.9 x 9.6mm
|Weight
|210 grams