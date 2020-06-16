Motorola One Fusion+

After announcing the Motorola One Fusion+ in Europe, the company has launched it in India. The Indian variant is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC instead of the Snapdragon 730 chipset found on the European variant.

The device costs €299 (~$340 / Rs 25,700) in Europe. However, it undercuts the price tag in India. The Motorola One Fusion+ price in India is set at Rs 16,999 for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB) model. It will be made available in two color variants – Moonlight White and Twilight Blue – starting 12 noon on June 24 through Flipkart.

Motorola One Fusion+

Motorola One Fusion+ specifications

Display6.5-inch Total Vision LCD
2340 x 1080 pixels
395ppi pixel density
19.5:9 aspect ratio
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 730G (Indian variant)
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Expandable up to 1TB via microSD card
Rear Cameras64MP (f/1.8) primary
8MP (f/2.2) wide-angle
5MP (f/2.4) macro
2MP (f/2.4) depth
Front Camera16MP (f/2.2)
Battery5,000mAh
15W TurboPower charging
SoftwareAndroid 10
Dimension162.9 x 76.9 x 9.6mm
Weight210 grams
