The Motorola One Fusion+ went official in Europe recently. Earlier today, we reported that the device will be launching in India soon. Now, Flipkart has gone ahead and revealed the launch date of the device.

The Motorola One Vision+ Flipkart microsite states that the phone will be launched in India on June 16. Separately, tipster Mukul Sharma claims that the smartphone will debut with the Snapdragon 730G chipset in India, instead of the Snapdragon 730 SoC found on the European model.

Motorola One Fusion Plus will feature Snapdragon 730g processor in india, not SD730. It's launching on June 16. If my source is to be believed, the price will be somewhere around 15k to 20k, making it quite interesting 😉#motorola #motorolaonefusionplus — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 12, 2020

Motorola One Fusion+ specifications