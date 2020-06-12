Motorola One Fusion+

The Motorola One Fusion+ went official in Europe recently. Earlier today, we reported that the device will be launching in India soon. Now, Flipkart has gone ahead and revealed the launch date of the device.

The Motorola One Vision+ Flipkart microsite states that the phone will be launched in India on June 16. Separately, tipster Mukul Sharma claims that the smartphone will debut with the Snapdragon 730G chipset in India, instead of the Snapdragon 730 SoC found on the European model.

Motorola One Fusion+ specifications

Display6.5-inch Total Vision
2340 x 1080 pixels
395ppi pixel density
19.5:9 aspect ratio
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 730G in India (rumored)
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Expandable up to 1TB via microSD card
Rear Cameras64MP (f/1.8) primary
8MP (f/2.2) wide-angle
5MP (f/2.4) macro
2MP (f/2.4) depth
Front Camera16MP (f/2.2)
Battery5,000mAh
15W TurboPower charging
SoftwareAndroid 10
Dimension162.9 x 76.9 x 9.6mm
Weight210 grams
