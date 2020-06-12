The Motorola One Fusion+ went official in Europe recently. Earlier today, we reported that the device will be launching in India soon. Now, Flipkart has gone ahead and revealed the launch date of the device.
The Motorola One Vision+ Flipkart microsite states that the phone will be launched in India on June 16. Separately, tipster Mukul Sharma claims that the smartphone will debut with the Snapdragon 730G chipset in India, instead of the Snapdragon 730 SoC found on the European model.
Motorola One Fusion+ specifications
|Display
|6.5-inch Total Vision
2340 x 1080 pixels
395ppi pixel density
19.5:9 aspect ratio
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G in India (rumored)
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB
Expandable up to 1TB via microSD card
|Rear Cameras
|64MP (f/1.8) primary
8MP (f/2.2) wide-angle
5MP (f/2.4) macro
2MP (f/2.4) depth
|Front Camera
|16MP (f/2.2)
|Battery
|5,000mAh
15W TurboPower charging
|Software
|Android 10
|Dimension
|162.9 x 76.9 x 9.6mm
|Weight
|210 grams