Back in April, we heard about an upcoming phone called Motorola One Fusion+, and shortly after that, the alleged specifications of the device surfaced online as well. Now, the Motorola phone has been spotted on the YouTube Device Report page with some of its key specs and a launch date in tow.

Motorola One Fusion+ will feature a 6.5-inch FHD display, while Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 processor keeps things in motion. The juice is provided by a 5,000mAh battery and Android 10 (likely stock flavor) runs things on the software side. Notably, the phone’s release is pegged to be June 2020, which aligns with a previous leak as well.

Image: XDA-Developers

XDA-Developers Editor-in-Chief Mishaal Rahman also unearthed what is likely an official render of the Motorola One Fusion+. There are four rear cameras, one of which is a 64MP snapper. Over at the front, we see a notchless display, but it is unclear if the render hides the punch hole cutout, or if the phone relies on a pop-up selfie camera to achieve that seamless design.

Via: XDA-Developers