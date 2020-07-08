The Motorola One Fusion+ was launched in India recently for Rs 16,999 (~$227). We reviewed the phone earlier this week and it gained a recommendation from our side. However, a couple of days after gaining positive reviews from the media, Motorola has decided to increase the price of its latest offering.

The Motorola One Fusion+ will now be sold for Rs 17,499 (~$233.50). The price has been increased ahead of the July 13 sale. It went on sale twice for Rs 16,999, and if you missed it, you will have to purchase the device for Rs 500 more now. The new price is also live on Flipkart. The company didn’t send out a press release or an official statement but increased the price quietly by reflecting the same on Flipkart.

Motorola One Fusion+ key specifications