Motorola One Fusion+ price

The Motorola One Fusion+ was launched in India recently for Rs 16,999 (~$227). We reviewed the phone earlier this week and it gained a recommendation from our side. However, a couple of days after gaining positive reviews from the media, Motorola has decided to increase the price of its latest offering.

The Motorola One Fusion+ will now be sold for Rs 17,499 (~$233.50). The price has been increased ahead of the July 13 sale. It went on sale twice for Rs 16,999, and if you missed it, you will have to purchase the device for Rs 500 more now. The new price is also live on Flipkart. The company didn’t send out a press release or an official statement but increased the price quietly by reflecting the same on Flipkart.

Motorola One Fusion+ key specifications

Display6.5-inch Total Vision LCD
2340 x 1080 pixels
395ppi pixel density
19.5:9 aspect ratio
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 730G (Indian variant)
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Expandable up to 1TB via microSD card
Rear Cameras64MP (f/1.8) primary
8MP (f/2.2) wide-angle
5MP (f/2.4) macro
2MP (f/2.4) depth
Front Camera16MP (f/2.2)
Battery5,000mAh
18W TurboPower charging
SoftwareAndroid 10
Dimension162.9 x 76.9 x 9.6mm
Weight210 grams
