After being heavily leaked in the past few months, the Motorola One Fusion+ has finally gone official. A spiritual successor to the Motorola One Vision, the new device offers some notable upgrades in the camera and battery department, and also adds a pop-up selfie snapper to a refreshed design.
The Motorola One Fusion+ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, and no, you won’t get 5G support on the new mid-ranger. You’ll find a 64MP camera at the back, accompanied by a wide-angle lens, a macro snapper, and a depth sensor. The phone comes equipped with a 16MP pop-up selfie camera, which also helps it achieve a notchless design.
Motorola One Fusion+ specifications
|Display
|6.5-inch Total Vision
2340 x 1080 pixels
395ppi pixel density
19.5:9 aspect ratio
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB
Expandable up to 1TB via microSD card
|Rear Cameras
|64MP (f/1.8) primary
8MP (f/2.2) wide-angle
5MP (f/2.4) macro
2MP (f/2.4) depth
|Front Camera
|16MP (f/2.2)
|Battery
|5,000mAh
15W TurboPower charging
|Software
|Android 10
|Dimension
|162.9 x 76.9 x 9.6mm
|Weight
|210 grams
Motorola One Fusion+ price & availability
The Motorola One Fusion+ costs €299 (~$340) and will be available in European stores later this month rocking a Twilight Blue and Moonlight White paintjob. However, there is no official information on the phone’s stateside availability or arrival in the Indian market.
Source: Motorola