Up next
Author
Tags

Just a day ago, we came across a reliable leak claiming that Motorola is preparing to launch two new phones dubbed One Fusion and One Fusion+ by the end of Q2 2020. Now, key specifications of the upcoming Motorola One Fusion+ have surfaced online from a credible source.

As per a report from 91Mobiles, the Motorola One Fusion will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chip. The phone will come in two variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. Also, there will be two color options viz. Light Blue and Light Brown.

The Motorola One Fusion+ will allegedly be a dual SIM phone and is claimed to sport a 12MP primary camera. However, details about the other camera sensors are not available as of now. Lastly, the Motorola One Fusion+ will run Android 10 on the software side – most likely with a stock interface – and will miss out on NFC support.

You May Also Like

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite again listed online with price and specs in tow

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite’s retail listing reveals its asking price and key specifications, and is also an indication that the official launch will happen soon.
iQOO Neo 3

iQOO Neo 3 with 144Hz display, UFS 3.1 storage to be launched on April 23

It will be the first iQOO smartphone with a high refresh rate display.
Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A

Realme Narzo 10 series launch in India postponed, once again

It has been postponed till further notice.