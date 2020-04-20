Up next
Author
Tags

Just a day ago, we came across a reliable leak claiming that Motorola is preparing to launch two new phones dubbed One Fusion and One Fusion+ by the end of Q2 2020. Now, key specifications of the upcoming Motorola One Fusion+ have surfaced online from a credible source.

As per a report from 91Mobiles, the Motorola One Fusion will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chip. The phone will come in two variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. Also, there will be two color options viz. Light Blue and Light Brown.

The Motorola One Fusion+ will allegedly be a dual SIM phone and is claimed to sport a 12MP primary camera. However, details about the other camera sensors are not available as of now. Lastly, the Motorola One Fusion+ will run Android 10 on the software side – most likely with a stock interface – and will miss out on NFC support.

You May Also Like

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite goes official as a $350 Android tablet to rival the iPads

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite brings the improved S Pen, AKG-tuned speakers, and a sleek build to take on Apple’s iPad portfolio.

Here’s the result of JerryRigEverything’s durability test on the OnePlus 8 Pro

Check out how the OnePlus 8 Pro did on a durability test performed on JerryRigEverything’s YouTube Channel
Realme X50 Youth Edition

Realme X50 Youth Edition spotted on TENAA, specs leaked

The phone is expected to be launched in China soon.