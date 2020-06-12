Motorola announced its new One-series smartphone earlier this week. The Motorola One Fusion+ went official in Europe. Now, the company’s India Twitter handle has teased its launch in India.

The tweet doesn’t mention an exact launch date but only says that the device will be coming to India soon. The Motorola One Fusion+ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC. It comes with a 6.5-inch display and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Motorola One Fusion+ specifications

Display 6.5-inch Total Vision

2340 x 1080 pixels

395ppi pixel density

19.5:9 aspect ratio Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB

Expandable up to 1TB via microSD card Rear Cameras 64MP (f/1.8) primary

8MP (f/2.2) wide-angle

5MP (f/2.4) macro

2MP (f/2.4) depth Front Camera 16MP (f/2.2) Battery 5,000mAh

15W TurboPower charging Software Android 10 Dimension 162.9 x 76.9 x 9.6mm Weight 210 grams

The device costs €299 (~$340) in Europe.

