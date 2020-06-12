Motorola One Fusion+

Motorola announced its new One-series smartphone earlier this week. The Motorola One Fusion+ went official in Europe. Now, the company’s India Twitter handle has teased its launch in India.

The tweet doesn’t mention an exact launch date but only says that the device will be coming to India soon. The Motorola One Fusion+ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC. It comes with a 6.5-inch display and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Motorola One Fusion+ specifications

Display6.5-inch Total Vision
2340 x 1080 pixels
395ppi pixel density
19.5:9 aspect ratio
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 730
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Expandable up to 1TB via microSD card
Rear Cameras64MP (f/1.8) primary
8MP (f/2.2) wide-angle
5MP (f/2.4) macro
2MP (f/2.4) depth
Front Camera16MP (f/2.2)
Battery5,000mAh
15W TurboPower charging
SoftwareAndroid 10
Dimension162.9 x 76.9 x 9.6mm
Weight210 grams

The device costs €299 (~$340) in Europe.

Source: Twitter

