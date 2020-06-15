Motorola One Fusion+ was launched in Europe recently. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC. But it looks like the company has different plans for the Indian market.
The Indian variant of Motorola One Fusion+ will be powered by the Snapdragon 730G chipset. It will come with 6GB RAM. The smartphone is all set to be launched in the country tomorrow, June 16.
Motorola One Fusion+ specifications
|Display
|6.5-inch Total Vision
2340 x 1080 pixels
395ppi pixel density
19.5:9 aspect ratio
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (Indian variant)
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB
Expandable up to 1TB via microSD card
|Rear Cameras
|64MP (f/1.8) primary
8MP (f/2.2) wide-angle
5MP (f/2.4) macro
2MP (f/2.4) depth
|Front Camera
|16MP (f/2.2)
|Battery
|5,000mAh
15W TurboPower charging
|Software
|Android 10
|Dimension
|162.9 x 76.9 x 9.6mm
|Weight
|210 grams