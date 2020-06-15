Motorola One Fusion+ was launched in Europe recently. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC. But it looks like the company has different plans for the Indian market.

The Indian variant of Motorola One Fusion+ will be powered by the Snapdragon 730G chipset. It will come with 6GB RAM. The smartphone is all set to be launched in the country tomorrow, June 16.

Get ready to experience powerhouse performance of #TheUltimateOne. The all-new Motorola One Fusion+ comes with Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 730G that gives you 20% faster performance and packs 6 GB RAM. Unveiling on 16th June on @Flipkart. https://t.co/fgR8Kc5pXR pic.twitter.com/TIGFTOx5zS — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 15, 2020

Motorola One Fusion+ specifications