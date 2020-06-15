Motorola One Fusion+

Motorola One Fusion+ was launched in Europe recently. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC. But it looks like the company has different plans for the Indian market.

The Indian variant of Motorola One Fusion+ will be powered by the Snapdragon 730G chipset. It will come with 6GB RAM. The smartphone is all set to be launched in the country tomorrow, June 16.

Motorola One Fusion+ specifications

Display6.5-inch Total Vision
2340 x 1080 pixels
395ppi pixel density
19.5:9 aspect ratio
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 730G (Indian variant)
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Expandable up to 1TB via microSD card
Rear Cameras64MP (f/1.8) primary
8MP (f/2.2) wide-angle
5MP (f/2.4) macro
2MP (f/2.4) depth
Front Camera16MP (f/2.2)
Battery5,000mAh
15W TurboPower charging
SoftwareAndroid 10
Dimension162.9 x 76.9 x 9.6mm
Weight210 grams
