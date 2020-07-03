Motorola has today launched a watered-down version of the Motorola One Fusion+, and it has been eloquently named Motorola One Fusion. The device looks a lot like the Motorola One Macro, down to the shape of the camera module at the back, but with slightly more powerful internal hardware.

You get a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch, and it draws power from a fairly large 5,000mAh battery. The Snapdragon 710 SoC ticks under the hood accompanied by 4 gigs of RAM, while a 48MP rear camera with quad pixel technology takes care of your photography needs. Here’s a tabular breakdown of the Motorola One Fusion’s specs:

Motorola One Fusion specifications

Display 6.5-inch HD+

1600×720 pixels Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB Rear Cameras 48MP primary

8MP wide-angle

5MP macro

2MP depth sensor Front Camera 8MP Battery 5000 mAh Software Android 10 Dimensions 164.96 x 75.85 x 9.4 mm Weight 202 grams

Motorola One Fusion price & availability

Motorola is yet to reveal the price of its new offering, but says that it will be available starting today in multiple Latin American countries. The phone will also make its way to Saudi Arabia and UAE soon. As for color options, you can pick the Motorola One Fusion in a choice of Emerald Green and Ocean Blue colors.

Source: Motorola