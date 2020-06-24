Motorola One Fusion+

Motorola launched the One Fusion+ in India a week back and now, the smartphone is all set to go on sale in the country. Interestingly, the Indian variant is powered by the Snapdragon 730G chipset instead of the Snapdragon 730 SoC found on the global variant.

The Motorola One Fusion+ sale starts at 12 noon IST. It will be made available through Flipkart in two color options, Moonlight White and Twilight Blue. The device is priced at Rs 16,999 (~$224) for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

It comes equipped with a dedicated Google Assistant button. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Total Vision LCD display with a 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution at 395 PPI. Here are all the specifications of the device:

Display6.5-inch Total Vision LCD
2340 x 1080 pixels
395ppi pixel density
19.5:9 aspect ratio
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 730G (Indian variant)
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Expandable up to 1TB via microSD card
Rear Cameras64MP (f/1.8) primary
8MP (f/2.2) wide-angle
5MP (f/2.4) macro
2MP (f/2.4) depth
Front Camera16MP (f/2.2)
Battery5,000mAh
15W TurboPower charging
SoftwareAndroid 10
Dimension162.9 x 76.9 x 9.6mm
Weight210 grams
