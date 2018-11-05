Android

Motorola One comes to Best Buy on November 9

Contents

November 9 seems to be a busy day for us in mobile tech. Black Shark has an announcement to make. Samsung will unfold a multi-thousand-dollar flip phone in China. And Best Buy will start shipping one of Motorola’s first Android One phones.

As a reminder, the Motorola One is the only one to make it to the United States. It comes with a near 6-inch 720p display, dual rear cameras, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage and supports up to 256GB more with a microSD card.

With Android One, the phone runs close to stock and is supposed to be updated faster and more often — somewhat disappointingly, it starts out of the box with Android 8.1 Oreo, not Pie.

For $399.99, that last part and Motorola’s brand equity will have to be very large chips towards a purchase decision. Best Buy has announced that it will sell the phone, unlocked for GSM networks like AT&T, T-Mobile and prepaid contigents, from November 9 with pre-orders going on now.

No word on if the Motorola One Power will ever come to the states.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
Phone Scoop
Source
Best Buy
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android One, availability, Best Buy, Lenovo, Motorola, Motorola One, News, Pre-Orders, Pricing, release date, retail, Unlocked, US
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed