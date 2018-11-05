Motorola One comes to Best Buy on November 9
November 9 seems to be a busy day for us in mobile tech. Black Shark has an announcement to make. Samsung will unfold a multi-thousand-dollar flip phone in China. And Best Buy will start shipping one of Motorola’s first Android One phones.
As a reminder, the Motorola One is the only one to make it to the United States. It comes with a near 6-inch 720p display, dual rear cameras, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage and supports up to 256GB more with a microSD card.
With Android One, the phone runs close to stock and is supposed to be updated faster and more often — somewhat disappointingly, it starts out of the box with Android 8.1 Oreo, not Pie.
For $399.99, that last part and Motorola’s brand equity will have to be very large chips towards a purchase decision. Best Buy has announced that it will sell the phone, unlocked for GSM networks like AT&T, T-Mobile and prepaid contigents, from November 9 with pre-orders going on now.
No word on if the Motorola One Power will ever come to the states.
