Motorola One and One Power announced with Android One

After the introduction of the China-exclusive Motorola P30, its international/global version was the topic of many leaks. We’ve seen both the Motorola One and Motorola One Power make the headlines, either with list of their specs and internals, or real-life photos. It looks like Motorola decided to finally make both phones official. The Motorola One and Motorola One Power are the manufacturer’s latest Android One-powered smartphones.

The official press release desn’t contain all the specs and leaves some blanks. As usual, these generate controversy, depending on which report you tend to believe. TENAA listings are ambiguous as well, if not for anything, but they mention 3-, 4-, and 6GB RAM versions of the device. The UK website seems to only mention 4GB for the One, which leaves the question open for the One Power.

What appears in the press release, though, is Motorola’s commitment to update the Motorola One and One Power to Android 9 Pie. As a matter of fact, the company says that the One family will be among the first to get its Pie update.

As far as pricing and availability are concerned, the Motorola One set you back €299 in Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific countries. It will be available in the coming months. The Motorola One Power will be available in India starting October 2018.

Motorola One Specs & Gallery

Dimensions 150 x 72.2 x 8.0mm, 162gr. Display 5.9-inch LCD, 1,520 x 720 HD+ resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio CPU/GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 / Adreno 506 GPU RAM 4GB ROM 64GB, expandable via microSD Battery 3,000mAh, Motorola TurboPower Back Camera Dual system 13MP+2MP 13MP: f/2.0 aperture, 1.12μm pixels 2MP: f/2.4 aperture, 1.75μm pixels Front Camera 8MP: f/2.2 aperture and 1.12μm pixels) OS Android 8.1 Oreo (Android One), upgradable to Android 9 Pie Audio 3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity LTE: B1 (2100), B3 (1800), B5 (850), B7 (2600), B28 (700 APT)

UMTS: B1 (2100), B2 (1900), B5 (850), B8 (900)

GSM: B2, (1900), B3 (1800), B5 (850), B8 (900)

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB Type-C (USB 2.0) Security Fingerprint scanner (rear)

Motorola One Power Specs & Gallery