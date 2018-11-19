Android Pie update starts rolling out to the Motorola One and One Power

The Motorola One and One Power have been official for almost three months. They were available for quite some time now in the target launch markets. It was only at the beginning of November that the Motorola One arrived in the US as a Best Buy exclusive. One of the main points underlined in the announcement was that these phones will be among the first ones to get the Android Pie update. Even more, these two were promised to also get Android Q when it comes out.

So, it’s of no surprise that the Android Pie update is starting to roll out to the Motorola One and One Power in certain regions. In India, the roll-out began last Friday for the One Power and it brings the phone from Android O to Android P. Additionally, it also contains the Android security update through 1 November 2018. The refresh also adds LTE+LTE (Dual Volte) feature, Panorama feature for the camera as well as other camera improvements.

In Mexico, users are reporting seeing this update rolling out to their Motorola One. With that in mind, since the process has already started, it should just be a matter of days, or weeks at most since your phone gets the update notification.