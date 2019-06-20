Motorola One Action leak shows off triple-camera setup

We’ve just seen, earlier today, renders of what might end up being the quad-camera Motorola One Pro, and now we’re being treated with another Moto phone leak. It should be announced in tandem with the Motorola One Action, and that’s exactly what the render above reportedly depicts.

The phone, according to earlier reports, should be available in at least three colors: blue, gold and white. That blue color you’re seeing above, courtesy of Android Headlines, will allegedly be called Denim Gray. The phone looks a lot like the One Vision, except for the fact that is feature three cameras on the back.

The report suggests there will be an “Action Cam” among the three, with a 117-degree field of view, as visible on the render. The front features a top left punch hole and a rather generous chin underneath what is expected to be a 6.3-inch display with 21:9 aspect ratio and 2520 x 1080 resolution. A Samsung Exynos 9609 chip is rumored to power it in tandem with 3- and 4GB of RAM options, and 32, 64 and 128GB choices for storage.