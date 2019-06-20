Android

Motorola One Action leak shows off triple-camera setup

Contents
Motorola One Action

We’ve just seen, earlier today, renders of what might end up being the quad-camera Motorola One Pro, and now we’re being treated with another Moto phone leak. It should be announced in tandem with the Motorola One Action, and that’s exactly what the render above reportedly depicts.

The phone, according to earlier reports, should be available in at least three colors: blue, gold and white. That blue color you’re seeing above, courtesy of Android Headlines, will allegedly be called Denim Gray. The phone looks a lot like the One Vision, except for the fact that is feature three cameras on the back.

The report suggests there will be an “Action Cam” among the three, with a 117-degree field of view, as visible on the render. The front features a top left punch hole and a rather generous chin underneath what is expected to be a 6.3-inch display with 21:9 aspect ratio and 2520 x 1080 resolution. A Samsung Exynos 9609 chip is rumored to power it in tandem with 3- and 4GB of RAM options, and 32, 64 and 128GB choices for storage.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Android Headlines
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Leaks, Motorola, News, One Action, Rumors
, , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.