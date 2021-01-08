Motorola is further reducing the entry point for buying its budget 5G-ready phones in 2021. After launching the $500 Moto One 5G in the US, the company is launching an even more affordable 5G phone – the Motorola One 5G Ace. The latest Motorola offering is priced at $399.99 and is already up for pre-orders in the US. At first glance, the device looks appealing and the innards are sufficiently powerful as well. The almost-stock software experience and an IP52 water-repellant build are a bonus as well, but the biggest red flag is that the phone runs Android 10 out of the box.

What’s inside the Motorola One 5G Ace?

Let’s go through what the Motorola One 5G Ace brings to the table. You get a 6.7-inch FHD+ (2400×1080) display that translates to a pixel density of 394PPI. Motorola is going with a centered hole-punch design for housing the front camera here, and it actually looks quite clean. Notably, the phone only supports single-SIM functionality and retains the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Under the hood, Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 750G SoC keeps things running, paired with 6 gigs of RAM and 64GB/128GB of onboard storage. Thankfully, the Motorola One 5G Ace has a microSD slot that will let users expand the internal storage by another 1TB. The juice is provided by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W charging, but Motorola only ships the phone with a 10W charger in the retail package.

5000mAh battery and a 48MP camera, but still Android 10

Coming to the imaging hardware, there are three cameras at the back. You get a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera. Notably, both the main and ultrawide angle are backed by Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). Camera tricks include Night Vision for low-light photography, spot-color for videos, Google Lens integration, and Live Filter among others. Motorola One 5G Ace comes equipped with a 16MP selfie snapper that performs 4-in-1 pixel binning to output 4MP images. 4K video capture is capped at 30fps, while FHD video capture goes up to 60fps.

When can you buy the Motorola One 5G Ace?

Motorola One 5G Ace is already up for pre-orders

The device will go on sale starting January 14 via Best Buy, Walmart, B&H Photo, Amazon.com and Motorola.com in the US. As for carrier availability, AT&T, Consumer Cellular, Google Fi, Metro by T-Mobile, T-Mobile, Republic Wireless, Verizon, and Xfinity Mobile will start offering it in the upcoming months.