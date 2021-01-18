Motorola was recently rumored to be working on the successor of its Motorola Edge+, and it was tipped to be codenamed Nio. Later, it was revealed that Nio was a G-series device with high-end specifications, including a flagship chipset. Recently, a new Motorola device has appeared online with the moniker ‘Motorola Edge S’, and the company also teased its launch. Now, live hands-on images of the device have leaked online.

First spotted and reported by Nils Ahrensmeier(@NilsAhrDE), these images appeared on Weibo a couple of days ago. The device is seen sporting a dual punch-hole screen at the front. On the rear lies a Moto G 5G Plus-like quad-camera setup. Plus, there’s a “64MP camera” and “Audio Zoom” branding below the camera module. As per previous reports, the Motorola Nio could feature an FHD+ (2520 x 1080 pixels) panel that offers a 90Hz refresh rate. The main camera uses the 64MP sensor and is assisted by an 8MP secondary camera that uses Samsung’s S5K4H7 sensor.





Other leaked details include a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 64MP main camera, a 16MP wide-angle shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. Previous reports have also said that the Motorola Nio reportedly carrier the model number XT2125 and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It is also rumored to have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will run Android 11 out-of-the-box, with the UI being an almost stock Android affair.

As per a Geekbench listing, the device will be powered by last year’s Qualcomm’s flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 865. It is said to be paired with 8GB of RAM. Plus, it will run Android 11. These features go in line with the initial specs leak. The device scored 958 points and 2969 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively.