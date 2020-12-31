Motorola made a return to the Android flagship arena by launching a no-compromises device called the Motorola Edge+. Recently, it was rumored to be working on its successor, Motorola Nio. Later, it was revealed that Nio was a G-series device with high-end specifications, including a flagship chipset. Now, the Motorola Nio has been spotted on Geekbench, which reveals several specifications of the device.

As per the Geekbench listing (via), the device will be powered by last year’s Qualcomm’s flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 865. It is said to be paired with 8GB of RAM. Plus, it will run Android 11. These features go in line with the initial specs leak. The device scored 958 points and 2969 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

As per previous reports, the Motorola Nio could feature an FHD+ (2520 x 1080 pixels) panel that offers a 90Hz refresh rate. According to the leaked image, it will come equipped with dual punch-hole cutouts to house the selfie shooters. This is not something new though, as we’ve seen this implementation on a few smartphones having two selfie cameras. The main camera uses the 16MP OV16A1Q sensor and is assisted by an 8MP secondary camera that uses Samsung’s S5K4H7 sensor.

Other leaked details include a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 64MP main camera, a 16MP wide-angle shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. Previous reports have also said that the Motorola Nio reportedly carrier the model number XT2125 and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It is also rumored to have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will run Android 11 out-of-the-box, with the UI being an almost stock Android affair.