Motorola Moto Z4 official with more modest specs, single camera

The Motorola Moto Z4 has been heavily leaked over the past couple of weeks and months, and now the company has decided to finally make the device official. Being a successor for last year’s Moto Z3, it continues the Moto Mod tradition for those who want to snap on accessories that also enhance the device’s capabilities.

With a Snapdragon 675 processor at its core, the Moto Z4 features 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD. For whatever reason Motorola decided to equip the phone with a mid-range processor, opposed to previous generation Moto Z-phones which were powered by the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 800-series chips. The advantages, however, could be a lower price point and better battery life.

Speaking of the battery, this year’s Moto Z4 gets a 3,600mAh pack, and the company claims two days’ worth performance on a single charge. The front features a 19:9 aspect ratio OLED panel with a waterdrop notch housing the front-facing camera, one that has a 25MP sensor. The dual-camera system on the back is gone, and is replaced by a single 48MP shooter that produces 12MP images by combining four pixels into one.

And, of course, the back is where the pogo pins live for easily connecting the Moto Mods. This year Motorola didn’t announce new Moto Mods, but the old ones are 100 percent compatible.

As far as pricing and availability are concerned, the Moto Z4 will land on Verizon on June 13, going for $499.99. An unlocked version will go for $499.99 starting June 6 at Best Buy, B&H, and Amazon, bundled with a 360-degree camera Moto Mod.