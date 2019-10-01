Motorola Moto One Macro makes a short online appearance

The alleged Moto One Macro (image above) briefly popped up on a Saudi Arabian online retailer’s website, after which was quickly pulled, not before a GSMArena reader managed to grab a screenshot and save some of the details of the device.

As its name implies, the Moto One Macro should feature a 2MP macro camera, and, together with the 13MP main shooter and possibly another 2MP depth sensor, will make up the triple-camera setup on the device. A rear-mounted fingerprint scanner is also a possibility, looking at the render, while the front reveals a display with a waterdrop-like notch.

Other details include 2GB of RAM, and reports talk about the Helio P60 as the SoC of choice. The price of the (now pulled) listing is the equivalent of roughly $240.