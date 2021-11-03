Motorola just announced it’s brand new Motorola Moto G51 smartphone, and it’s the first device to sport the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ chipset. The device comes with a large 6.8-inch display, a 5,000 mAh battery and it even has a 50MP rear camera.

The Motorola Moto G51 5G packs a lot of features, including 5G capability thanks to the Snapdragon 480+ chipset, the built-in 8GB of memory, and the large 128GB of storage. It’s a perfect device for those who just want to focus on getting tasks done and socialize with friends or family (via GSMArena).

On the front, a 6.8-inch LCD display ensures that games, media, and other applications can provide a great experience, and there’s also a 120Hz refresh rate, which will make sure it’s all butter smooth. On the top, there’s a punch hole cut out for the 13MP selfie camera, while filliping the device over to the back reveals three more cameras. The main sensor is a 50MP camera; there’s also an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP depth module.

The device also sports Dolby stereo speakers, and it’s all powered by a large 5,000 mAh battery. Fortunately, the device also supports 10W wired charging, which means it’ll likely not take too long to juice it up after a long day. Since the device is heavily targeted at the Chinese audience, it comes with MYUI 2.0, which is a heavily customized Android 11 based software.

The Motorola Moto G51 5G will be available with 8GB of memory and 128GB storage configuration, and it will be exclusive to China Mobile. The Moto G51 5G will cost CNY 1,499, or about $235 USD. It’s unclear if the device will make it to other markets out of China, there’s a chance we’ll see a similarly specced device in the near future in Europe and North America.