Motorola Moto G200 may be the cheapest Snapdragon 888 Plus phone today

Motorola just unveiled five new Moto G Series devices, including the brand new Motorola Moto G200 5G, the Moto G71 5G, Moto G51 5G, Moto G41, and the Moto G31. All five new devices come with a large 5,000 mAh battery, and the G200, in particular, is one of the cheapest Snapdragon 888 Plus equipped devices on the market with an affordable price tag. The company is also working on a photography-focused flagship device, as we found out earlier today.

Motorola Moto G200 5G

Before we go any further, let’s address the Motorola Moto G200 5G (via GSMArena). It has a large 6.8-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and there’s a 16MP selfie camera in the punch hole. It’s powered by the flagship Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset, and it has 8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The main rear camera is a 108MP sensor that has a 2.1 µm pixel size, and it can even capture 8K video. The second sensor is a 13MP ultrawide, which also doubles as a macro and a depth sensor.

The Moto G200 5G has a 5,000 mAh battery, and it supports 33W fast wired charging. The build quality is nothing to write home about, it’s made out of plastic, and it has metallic paint on the frame and a matte finish on the back. The device also comes with IP52 water resistance. The device will cost €450, and it will be available in Europe and Latin America in the next few weeks.

Motorola Moto G71 5G

The Moto G71 comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED panel and 60Hz refresh rate. It has a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of expandable storage. There is a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro sensor on the back. The device will cost €300 in Europe, and it will be available in India, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Motorola Moto G51 5G

The Moto G51 is a mix of the G200 and G71, and it’s powered by the Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, which also supports 5G connectivity. The device also features the same IP52 water resistance, and the storage options include 64 and 128GB variants, and it can also be expanded with a microSD card. There’s a massive 6.8-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1080P+, and it also supports 120Hz. The camera setup on the back is similar to the G71’s, and it includes a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro. The G51 is intended for those with a slightly smaller budget, and it will cost €230.

Motorola Moto G41

The G41 comes with a 6.4-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It’s powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, and it has 4/6GB of RAM options, and 64/128GB storage configuration, and a microSD slot.

The camera layout is similar to the other devices, it packs a 48MP main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide sensor with macro capabilities. The device is also IPX2 rated, which means it can withstand small splashes. The Motorola Moto G41 will cost €250, and it will be available in Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Motorola Moto G31

Last but not least, the Moto G31 comes with a 6.4-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It features IPX2 water resistance, and it lacks 5G support with its MediaTek Helio G85 chipset – the same as the one in the G41. It has 4GB of RAM, and 64/128GB storage configurations, and a microSD card slot if you want to expand it further.

The G31 is a weird combination between the G41 and G71, and it has a 50MP main sensor, and 8MP ultrawide camera that can record up to 1080p/30fps. The device can also only be charged at a fairly slow 10W rate. The Moto G31 will cost €200, and it will be available in Europe, India, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia.