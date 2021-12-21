Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 leaks on new renders

The upcoming Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 is rumored to launch sometime in mid-2022, but not much has been known up until today. The next generation of Moto G Stylus leaked on several high-quality render images, giving us a fresh new look at what to expect.

The renders were made in collaboration with OnLeaks and Prepp, and the images show a familiar and traditional Motorola design that we’ve all come to expect from the company. On the front, there’s a rumored 6.81-inch display, sadly we don’t know if it’ll be an LCD or an OLED panel just yet, with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The device is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 480+ 5G chipset, which would be a downgrade from the Snapdragon 678 that was in the 2021 Moto G Stylus last year. The configuration will likely have 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

We see a rectangular camera bump on the back that houses three camera sensors, but we only have information about the main camera, which will reportedly be a 48MP unit. The secondary sensor will likely be ultrawide, while the third may be a depth sensor. The power button and volume rocker can both be found on the right side. It’s also interesting to see that the fingerprint sensor will be placed inside the power button instead of being embedded on the back M branding.

The battery is expected to be either a 4,500 mAh or a 5,000 mAh capacity, and it could support some form of fast charging, likely 18W or something in that ballpark. The device is rumored to launch sometime next year, likely in mid-2022, so we still have some time to wait and find out more about the specifications of the upcoming Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022.