Motorola recently started rolling out the Android 10 update for its Motorola One Macro. Now, the company’s Moto G Pro has started receiving the Android 11 update. It is rolling out in the UK at the moment. You can expect it to expand to more regions soon. According to Motorola, the update has been available since January 21. The update also brings the January 2021 Android security patch alongside the usual Android 11 features.

The development was spotted when users on Reddit reported receiving the Android 11 update on the Moto G Pro. It is bringing features like conversation bubbles, screen recording, improved media controls, and one-time-permission improvements among other privacy upgrades. It is 1.1GB in size. Plus, you also get the January 2021 Android security patch for the Moto G Pro. It's good to see Motorola updating its smartphones to the latest version of Android.

According to Motorola’s update portal, the Android 11 update for the Motorola Moto G Pro has been available since January 21, 2021 in the UK. It came into notice when a Reddit user posted about the update. Further, a moderator on Motorola’s community forum also claimed to have downloaded the latest update.



“Motorola is committed to regular and timely security updates as recommended by Google/Android. While phones cannot be upgraded indefinitely, we provide security updates within the industry standard on both our regular and our Android One devices,” says Motorola.

If you haven’t received the update yet, you can go into Settings and check for it. We suggest you to keep your phone charged to above 75% before downloading the update for Moto G Pro.