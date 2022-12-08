Motorola announced its latest budget device to join the lineup of affordable smartphones, the Moto G Play 2023. Here's all you need to know.

Motorola announced its latest budget device to join the lineup of affordable and budget-oriented smartphones, the Moto G Play 2023. The latest device comes with a 6.5-inch 90Hz display, an upgraded dual-camera sensor on the back, a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, and a large 5,000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging.

The Moto G Play (2023) is still the same device at its core and focuses on offering premium features at a budget-friendly price. It’s an excellent option for those who want to browse the web, connect with friends, and take photos on the go. The company is also offering a chance to new customers to win a new device during the “12 Days of Moto giveaway”, and additional discounts are available on some of the most popular Moto devices in the lineup.

Moto G Play 2023: Pricing & Availability

Motorola announced that the new Moto G Play 2023 would be available from January 12 for $169.99 in the United States. The unlocked model will be available at BestBuy, Amazon, and Motorola.com. The Moto G Play 2023 will also become available at Metro By T-Mobile, Dish, Xfinity Mobile, UScellular, Consumer Cellular, Spectrum Mobile, and Optimum Mobile.

Regarding other markets, Motorola only mentioned that the Moto G Play would become available from January 12 in Canada, and that it would be available at Motorola.ca, and through “select carriers and national retailers locations.”

Technical Specifications

Model Motorola Moto G Play (2023) Announced December 8, 2022 Release January 12, 2023 (US) Dimensions 167.24 x 76.54 x 9.36mm Weight 203 g Material Plastic body and glass display Operating System Android 12 Display 6.5-inch IPS TFT LCD

HD+ (1600 x 720)

269 PPI

90Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Helio G37 Memory 3 GB Storage 32 GB with up to 512GB microSD card slot Rear Camera Primary : 16MP, f/1.22

: Macro : 2MP macro, f/2.4

: Depth : 2MP depth sensor, f/2.4

: Front Camera 5MP, f/2.4, 1.12um Security Fingerprint sensor Connectivity LTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 (a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz & 5GHz)

Bluetooth 5.0

No NFC Ports USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack Battery 5,000 mAh

10W fast wired charging Water & Dust Resistant IP52 What’s in the box? Moto G Play (2023)

10W charger

USB-C cable

Guides

SIM ejector tool Colors Navy Blue Prices $169.99 (US)

Moto G Play at glance

The Moto G Play (2023) seems like a marginal improvement over its predecessor, the Moto G Play (2021). That being said, the device moves away from the teardrop cutout, and instead, it replaces it with a more modern, hole-punch cutout to house the selfie camera.

The back of the device has also received a more modern design, following the steps of recently announced flagship and midranger devices in Moto’s lineup. The fingerprint sensor is still embedded in the Motorola logo on the back, and the camera is now housed in its own camera island, providing a more seamless approach. Moving back to the front display, we see that Motorola hasn’t shaved off a lot from the large bezels, and the Moto G Play still has a prominent “chin” on the bottom, and a bezel on the top. Given that it’s a budget-friendly device, we can’t complain much about the exterior of the device, since it’s fit for purpose, and it’s not designed to win awards for the looks alone.

The changes are most noticeable on the inside, where the Moto G Play (2023) is now equipped with a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset. While it won’t be able to play graphics-intensive games at max settings, it will provide a usable experience for everyday use. Multitasking will also be possible, albeit, at limited capacity due to the 3GB of memory.

Where the Moto G Play shines is its capability to interact with friends, and family. It’s a perfect budget-friendly device, although we would love to see the addition of an NFC chip – to allow users to pay wirelessly. While the lack of an NFC chip is worrying in this day and age, the device still comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, which will be a welcome addition for those who haven’t upgraded to wireless earbuds yet.

There’s also 4G support, a 16MP snapper on the back, and a USB-C port on the bottom, making it an ideal budget device for those who want to save money, and are looking for a device to focus on everyday tasks. For that, the Moto G Play 2023 seems like a perfect pick.

12 Days of Moto

Consumers in the US and Canada can enter to win a new Moto G Play as part of Motorola’s 12 Days of Moto giveaway contest on Instagram (@MotorolaUS, @MotorolaCA). The company will be giving away some of its latest devices, and offering discounts on its devices, such as the Motorola Edge, and its latest Moto G devices.