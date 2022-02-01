Motorola's flagship Edge 30 Pro could launch globally later this month

Motorola announced Snapdragon 8 Gen1 equipped Moto Edge X30 last year in China. It's a flagship-level smartphone from Motorola with high-end specs, premium display, fast internals, pro-grade cameras, and a decent price. Back then, it was expected that Motorola would launch the smartphone as Moto Edge 30 Pro in the international markets. Well, the month we all have been waiting for could finally be here.

A report from the reputable website 91Mobiles claims that Motorola is keen on launching the smartphone in global markets in February 2022. As per the report, "the exact launch date isn’t available yet, but a launch can be expected in the coming weeks." Interestingly, 91Mobiles suggest that the smartphone will be available in more colors in the global markets as compared to the Chinese market. In China, the Edge X30 is available only in black and white colors.

Moto Edge X30 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display. It supports up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and comes with 8GB of RAM. On the storage front, the smartphone features 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the rear, the Moto Edge 30 Pro could come with a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone will be able to record up to 8K resolution video. On the front, the smartphone could feature a 60MP punch-hole camera. It is expected to be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery and come with support for 68W fast wired charging.

For now, no pricing or release date is known. The smartphone started at a price of CNY 3,199 (~$501) in China so we can expect the smartphone to be priced in the $500-$600 range here in the United States. Are you looking forward to buying Moto Edge 30 Pro? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: 91Mobiles | Via: GSMArena