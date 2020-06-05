Motorola has launched two new devices in the United States and Canada. The Moto G Fast and Moto E are the latest additions to the two budget lineups from Motorola. The Moto E packs a 3,550mAh battery that is said to last up to two days on a single charge. As for the Moto G Fast, it comes with a 4,000mAh battery. Here’s everything you need to know about the two devices.

Moto G Fast

Moto G Fast
Moto G Fast

The Moto G Fast features a 6.4-inch HD+ Max Vision display. It is backed with 3GB of RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. The phone comes equipped with a 32GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 512GB with a microSD card.

Moto G Fast specifications:

Display6.4″ Max Vision
SoCSnapdragon 665
RAM3GB
Storage32GB, expandable up to 512GB with microSD
Cameras16MP (f/1.7, 1.12μm)
2MP (f/2.2, 1.75μm) | macro | minimum 2cm focus distance
8MP (f/2.2, 1.12μm) | 118° ultra-wide angle
Front: 8MP (f/2.0, 1.12μm)
Battery4,000mAh with 10W charging
OSAndroid 10
MoreType-C port, Single SIM (1 Nano SIM + 1 microSD) Bluetooth 5.0
Water repellent design
  • Moto G Fast

Moto G Fast Price and Availability

  • United States: In the U.S., the Moto G Fast will be available universally unlocked starting June 12 (pre-order on June 5) at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart, Amazon.com and Motorola.com (MSRP: $199.99) with subsequent availability at Boost Mobile. 
  • Canada: In Canada, the Moto G Fast will be available starting this summer at TELUS, Bell and Rogers, and on Motorola.ca.

Moto E

Moto E
Moto E

The Moto E features a 6.2-inch Max Vision display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 271 PPI. It is powered by the Snapdragon 632 SoC, paired with Adreno 506 GPU. It sports a dual rear camera setup of 13MP + 2MP.

Moto E specifications

Display6.2″ Max Vision HD+ LCD
271 PPI, 19:9
SoCSnapdragon 632
RAM2GB
Storage32GB, expandable up to 512GB with microSD
Cameras13MP (f/2.0, 1.12um) | PDAF
2MP (f/2.2, 1.75um) | depth
Front: 5MP (f/2.0, 1.12um)
Battery3,550mAh with 5W charging
OSAndroid 10
Moremicro-USB port, Single SIM (1 Nano SIM + 1 microSD) Bluetooth 4.2
Water repellent design
Moto E
Moto E

Moto E Price and Availability

  • United States: In the U.S., the Moto E will be available universally unlocked starting June 12 (pre-order on June 5) at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart, Amazon.com and Motorola.com (MSRP: $149.99) with subsequent availability at Boost Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Consumer Cellular, Xfinity Mobile, Republic Wireless, and certified prepaid on Verizon. 
  • Canada: In Canada, the Moto E will be available starting this summer at TELUS, Bell, Rogers, Virgin, Lucky Mobile, Fido, Chatr, SaskTel, Videotron, Freedom Mobile*, and on Motorola.ca.
    • *Freedom Mobile operates in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario
You May Also Like
Motorola One Vision
Motorola One Vision Plus spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 665 SoC and 4GB RAM
It could be powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC.
Samsung’s budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet goes on sale priced at $350
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite retains the sleek metallic build of its pricier sibling and offers a compelling hardware package for its asking price.
Samsung’s new Exynos 880 SoC brings 5G to mid-range smartphones
Samsung is yet to announce in-house smartphones that will employ the Exynos 880 chip.