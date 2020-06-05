Motorola has launched two new devices in the United States and Canada. The Moto G Fast and Moto E are the latest additions to the two budget lineups from Motorola. The Moto E packs a 3,550mAh battery that is said to last up to two days on a single charge. As for the Moto G Fast, it comes with a 4,000mAh battery. Here’s everything you need to know about the two devices.

Moto G Fast

The Moto G Fast features a 6.4-inch HD+ Max Vision display. It is backed with 3GB of RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. The phone comes equipped with a 32GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 512GB with a microSD card.

Moto G Fast specifications:

Display 6.4″ Max Vision SoC Snapdragon 665 RAM 3GB Storage 32GB, expandable up to 512GB with microSD Cameras 16MP (f/1.7, 1.12μm)

2MP (f/2.2, 1.75μm) | macro | minimum 2cm focus distance

8MP (f/2.2, 1.12μm) | 118° ultra-wide angle

Front: 8MP (f/2.0, 1.12μm) Battery 4,000mAh with 10W charging OS Android 10 More Type-C port, Single SIM (1 Nano SIM + 1 microSD) Bluetooth 5.0

Water repellent design

Moto G Fast Price and Availability

United States: In the U.S., the Moto G Fast will be available universally unlocked starting June 12 (pre-order on June 5) at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart, Amazon.com and Motorola.com (MSRP: $199.99) with subsequent availability at Boost Mobile.

In Canada, the Moto G Fast will be available starting this summer at TELUS, Bell and Rogers, and on Motorola.ca.

The Moto E features a 6.2-inch Max Vision display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 271 PPI. It is powered by the Snapdragon 632 SoC, paired with Adreno 506 GPU. It sports a dual rear camera setup of 13MP + 2MP.

Moto E specifications

Display 6.2″ Max Vision HD+ LCD

271 PPI, 19:9 SoC Snapdragon 632 RAM 2GB Storage 32GB, expandable up to 512GB with microSD Cameras 13MP (f/2.0, 1.12um) | PDAF

2MP (f/2.2, 1.75um) | depth

Front: 5MP (f/2.0, 1.12um) Battery 3,550mAh with 5W charging OS Android 10 More micro-USB port, Single SIM (1 Nano SIM + 1 microSD) Bluetooth 4.2

Water repellent design

Moto E Price and Availability