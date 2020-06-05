Motorola has launched two new devices in the United States and Canada. The Moto G Fast and Moto E are the latest additions to the two budget lineups from Motorola. The Moto E packs a 3,550mAh battery that is said to last up to two days on a single charge. As for the Moto G Fast, it comes with a 4,000mAh battery. Here’s everything you need to know about the two devices.

Moto G Fast

Moto G Fast
Moto G Fast

The Moto G Fast features a 6.4-inch HD+ Max Vision display. It is backed with 3GB of RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. The phone comes equipped with a 32GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 512GB with a microSD card.

Moto G Fast specifications:

Display6.4″ Max Vision
SoCSnapdragon 665
RAM3GB
Storage32GB, expandable up to 512GB with microSD
Cameras16MP (f/1.7, 1.12μm)
2MP (f/2.2, 1.75μm) | macro | minimum 2cm focus distance
8MP (f/2.2, 1.12μm) | 118° ultra-wide angle
Front: 8MP (f/2.0, 1.12μm)
Battery4,000mAh with 10W charging
OSAndroid 10
MoreType-C port, Single SIM (1 Nano SIM + 1 microSD) Bluetooth 5.0
Water repellent design
  • Moto G Fast

Moto G Fast Price and Availability

  • United States: In the U.S., the Moto G Fast will be available universally unlocked starting June 12 (pre-order on June 5) at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart, Amazon.com and Motorola.com (MSRP: $199.99) with subsequent availability at Boost Mobile. 
  • Canada: In Canada, the Moto G Fast will be available starting this summer at TELUS, Bell and Rogers, and on Motorola.ca.

Moto E

Moto E
Moto E

The Moto E features a 6.2-inch Max Vision display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 271 PPI. It is powered by the Snapdragon 632 SoC, paired with Adreno 506 GPU. It sports a dual rear camera setup of 13MP + 2MP.

Moto E specifications

Display6.2″ Max Vision HD+ LCD
271 PPI, 19:9
SoCSnapdragon 632
RAM2GB
Storage32GB, expandable up to 512GB with microSD
Cameras13MP (f/2.0, 1.12um) | PDAF
2MP (f/2.2, 1.75um) | depth
Front: 5MP (f/2.0, 1.12um)
Battery3,550mAh with 5W charging
OSAndroid 10
Moremicro-USB port, Single SIM (1 Nano SIM + 1 microSD) Bluetooth 4.2
Water repellent design
Moto E
Moto E

Moto E Price and Availability

  • United States: In the U.S., the Moto E will be available universally unlocked starting June 12 (pre-order on June 5) at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart, Amazon.com and Motorola.com (MSRP: $149.99) with subsequent availability at Boost Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Consumer Cellular, Xfinity Mobile, Republic Wireless, and certified prepaid on Verizon. 
  • Canada: In Canada, the Moto E will be available starting this summer at TELUS, Bell, Rogers, Virgin, Lucky Mobile, Fido, Chatr, SaskTel, Videotron, Freedom Mobile*, and on Motorola.ca.
    • *Freedom Mobile operates in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario
You May Also Like
Realme UI
Android 10-based Realme UI update for Realme 5, Realme 5s, Realme 5i starts rolling out in India
It is rolling out over-the-air (OTA) in batches.
OnePlus 8 Pro review
OnePlus 8 Pro review: 2 months later, good updates? (video)
It’s not the perfect phone, but hey, no phone is. Check out our OnePlus 8 Pro review, 2 months later, to find out what changed.
HUAWEI P20 Pro, Mate 10 start receiving Android 10-based EMUI 10
The EMUI 10 update for HUAWEI P20 Pro is 4.59GB. On the other hand, the Mate 10 update is of 4.39GB.