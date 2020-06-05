Motorola has launched two new devices in the United States and Canada. The Moto G Fast and Moto E are the latest additions to the two budget lineups from Motorola. The Moto E packs a 3,550mAh battery that is said to last up to two days on a single charge. As for the Moto G Fast, it comes with a 4,000mAh battery. Here’s everything you need to know about the two devices.
Moto G Fast
The Moto G Fast features a 6.4-inch HD+ Max Vision display. It is backed with 3GB of RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. The phone comes equipped with a 32GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 512GB with a microSD card.
Moto G Fast specifications:
|Display
|6.4″ Max Vision
|SoC
|Snapdragon 665
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|32GB, expandable up to 512GB with microSD
|Cameras
|16MP (f/1.7, 1.12μm)
2MP (f/2.2, 1.75μm) | macro | minimum 2cm focus distance
8MP (f/2.2, 1.12μm) | 118° ultra-wide angle
Front: 8MP (f/2.0, 1.12μm)
|Battery
|4,000mAh with 10W charging
|OS
|Android 10
|More
|Type-C port, Single SIM (1 Nano SIM + 1 microSD) Bluetooth 5.0
Water repellent design
Moto G Fast Price and Availability
- United States: In the U.S., the Moto G Fast will be available universally unlocked starting June 12 (pre-order on June 5) at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart, Amazon.com and Motorola.com (MSRP: $199.99) with subsequent availability at Boost Mobile.
- Canada: In Canada, the Moto G Fast will be available starting this summer at TELUS, Bell and Rogers, and on Motorola.ca.
Moto E
The Moto E features a 6.2-inch Max Vision display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 271 PPI. It is powered by the Snapdragon 632 SoC, paired with Adreno 506 GPU. It sports a dual rear camera setup of 13MP + 2MP.
Moto E specifications
|Display
|6.2″ Max Vision HD+ LCD
271 PPI, 19:9
|SoC
|Snapdragon 632
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|32GB, expandable up to 512GB with microSD
|Cameras
|13MP (f/2.0, 1.12um) | PDAF
2MP (f/2.2, 1.75um) | depth
Front: 5MP (f/2.0, 1.12um)
|Battery
|3,550mAh with 5W charging
|OS
|Android 10
|More
|micro-USB port, Single SIM (1 Nano SIM + 1 microSD) Bluetooth 4.2
Water repellent design
Moto E Price and Availability
- United States: In the U.S., the Moto E will be available universally unlocked starting June 12 (pre-order on June 5) at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart, Amazon.com and Motorola.com (MSRP: $149.99) with subsequent availability at Boost Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Consumer Cellular, Xfinity Mobile, Republic Wireless, and certified prepaid on Verizon.
- Canada: In Canada, the Moto E will be available starting this summer at TELUS, Bell, Rogers, Virgin, Lucky Mobile, Fido, Chatr, SaskTel, Videotron, Freedom Mobile*, and on Motorola.ca.
- *Freedom Mobile operates in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario