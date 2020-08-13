We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

In the past few months, Motorola has been rumored to be at work on its next foldable phone that will also bring 5G to the table and might debut as the RAZR 5G. Today, the company has shared the teaser for an event on September 9, and we think it is going to be all about a new foldable phone.

Motorola’s teaser shows what appears to be a device being folded rather quickly, but that’s just about it. However, the tagline – flip the smartphone experience once again – makes it abundantly clear that we’re looking at the debut of yet another foldable device akin to the Moto RAZR that made its debut last year.

Leaked images suggest that the Moto RAZR 5G will feature a larger cover display, a curvier profile and no fingerprint sensor on the chin, unlike its predecessor. The device will reportedly pack a 48MP rear camera and a 20MP selfie snapper, and will draw power from the Snapdragon 765G SoC. The juice will be provided by a 2,845mAh battery that is claimed to offer 18W charging support.

You May Also Like
We could find an inward folding display on the Huawei Mate X2
New information suggests that the new Huawei Mate X2 will arrive with an inward folding display just like a patent we saw earlier this year
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 might use UWB technology for faster file transfer
The UWB tech will allow users to just point their phone at another device for prioritizing connectivity and transferring files at a faster pace.
Honor Magicbook 14
HONOR MagicBook 15 with AMD Ryzen 5 CPU launched in India for Rs 42,990
It features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with TÜV Rheinland Certification.