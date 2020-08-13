In the past few months, Motorola has been rumored to be at work on its next foldable phone that will also bring 5G to the table and might debut as the RAZR 5G. Today, the company has shared the teaser for an event on September 9, and we think it is going to be all about a new foldable phone.

Motorola’s teaser shows what appears to be a device being folded rather quickly, but that’s just about it. However, the tagline – flip the smartphone experience once again – makes it abundantly clear that we’re looking at the debut of yet another foldable device akin to the Moto RAZR that made its debut last year.

Leaked images suggest that the Moto RAZR 5G will feature a larger cover display, a curvier profile and no fingerprint sensor on the chin, unlike its predecessor. The device will reportedly pack a 48MP rear camera and a 20MP selfie snapper, and will draw power from the Snapdragon 765G SoC. The juice will be provided by a 2,845mAh battery that is claimed to offer 18W charging support.