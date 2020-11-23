Motorola made a return to the Android flagship arena by launching a no-compromises device called the Motorola Edge+. The device was an appealing package with top-of-the-notch specs and a sleek design. However, sub-par cameras, a not-so-competitive asking price, and white-hot competition kept it from really making a dent in the segment. But the company is far from giving up. As per new rumors, the company is preparing to launch a new flagship device codenamed ‘Nio’.

As per information received by TechnikNews, the company is reportedly working on a device powered by the Snapdragon 865 and it will likely arrive next year. It will be among the first wave of new Motorola smartphones that will debut running Android 11. The processor of choice is a bit confusing, as Qualcomm is just over a week away from launching a successor that will likely debut carrying the name Snapdragon 875. As for the device itself, it carries the model number XT2125 and will reportedly debut in Q1 2021.

90Hz display, triple rear cameras and Android 11 on software side

The Snapdragon 865 chip at the heart of Motorola’s new flagship will be paired with 8 gigs of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Over at the front, there will be a 90Hz display with full-HD+ (2520 x 1080 pixels) resolution, but the size of the panel is not known yet. Also, it is unclear if the company will carry forward the curved screen aesthetics of the Motorola Edge series, or if it will rely on a flat display for the upcoming ‘Nio’ device.

Coming to the imaging department, Motorola will reportedly equip its next high-end smartphone with the 64MP OmniVision OV64B sensor. The wide-angle camera uses the 16MP ov16a10 sensor which is again supplied by OmniVision. There is also a 2MP depth camera that relies on the OV02PB OmniVision sensor. There are two selfie cameras on the front, sitting in what is likely going to be a hole-punch cut-out. The main camera uses the 16MP OV16A1Q sensor, and is assisted by an 8MP secondary camera that uses Samsung’s S5K4H7 sensor.