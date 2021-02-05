In January, a new Motorola smartphone surfaced online with the codename ‘Ibiza’. It was tipped to be powered by an unannounced Snapdragon SoC. The smartphone could be a budget device. It has now been spotted on Geekbench. The listing reveals its RAM and OS details alongside providing more information about the chipset. IT is tipped to feature a 90Hz refresh rate on its HD+ display. It could have a 5,000mAh battery but the fast charging capabilities remain unknown.

According to the Geekbench listing, Motorola Ibiza has model number XT2137-2 and carries the Ibiza codename as the motherboard. It runs the latest Android 11 OS. Further, it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm processor. It is rumored to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. It is paired with 6GB of RAM. There could also be a 4GB RAM variant. The device scored 2,466 points in the single-core test run and 6,223 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench 4.

The Motorola Ibiza is tipped to arrive with a waterdrop notch display that supports an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. There is no word on the display size but the renders reveal a thick chin at the bottom and considerable bezels on the sides. It could come with 6GB of RAM and have inbuilt storage of 128GB. It is rumored to run Android 11 out of the box. Plus, it could pack a 5,000mAh battery. On the optics front, it is rumored to sport a triple rear camera setup of 48MP Samsung S5KGM1ST main camera + a 5MP macro lens + a 2MP depth sensor. On the front may lie a 13MP selfie shooter. The device is likely to debut in the first quarter of 2021. The Geekbench listing hints at an imminent launch.