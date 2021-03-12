A Motorola smartphone surfaced online with the codename ‘Ibiza’ in January. It was tipped to be a budget device that offers a 90Hz refresh rate on the HD+ display. It was also spotted on Geekbench, which suggests that the company is planning to launch the device soon. Now, the alleged pricing of the Motorola Ibiza has leaked online. Moreover, it is tipped that the Ibiza could be named Moto G50 officially.

The Moto G50 price has leaked via a Spanish retailer. It revealed that the device could be priced at 230 Euros. The price is for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. However, past Geekbench listing has also touted the presence of a 6GB RAM model. The listing suggests an octa-core Qualcomm processor under the hood, which is rumored to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. The device scored 2,466 points in the single-core test run and 6,223 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench 4.

The Motorola Ibiza, which is likely to be the Moto G50 is tipped to come equipped with a waterdrop notch display that will have support for an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. However, there is no word on the display size. If the renders are to be believed, you will get a thick chin at the bottom and considerable bezels on the sides. It could come with 6GB / 4GB of RAM and have inbuilt storage of 128GB.

The Moto G50 is rumored to run Android 11 out of the box. Further, it could pack a 5,000mAh battery. In the optics department, it is tipped to sport three cameras on the back. The setup could be led by a 48MP Samsung S5KGM1ST main camera + a 5MP macro lens + a 2MP depth sensor. On the front may lie a 13MP selfie shooter. The device is likely to debut in the first quarter of 2021.