Motorola’s upcoming smartphone lineup has been appearing in leaks every now and then. The company is reportedly working on a Motorola Nio with Snapdragon 865 under the hood. It was previously rumored to be a Motorola Edge successor, but later it was tipped to be a Moto G-series device. On the other hand, the company is also said to be working on Motorola Capri and Capri Plus that are expected to be launched as mid-range 4G devices. Now, another Motorola smartphone has surfaced online. Moreover, this one is powered by an unannounced Snapdragon SoC.

The latest development comes from German publication Technik News that had also revealed the codenames Nio, Capri and Capri Plus. As per the leak, the Motorola Ibiza phone’s model number is XT-2137. It will be powered by the mysterious SM4350 5G-ready Snapdragon chipset. The SoC is codenamed as “Holi.” It is tipped to be an upcoming 5G chipset in the Snapdragon 4-series. It could debut soon. Hence, we can expect more budget 5G devices to flood the market in 2021.

The Motorola Ibiza is tipped to arrive with a waterdrop notch display that supports an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. There is no word on the display size but the renders reveal a thick chin at the bottom and considerable bezels on the sides. It could come with 4GB of RAM and have inbuilt storage of 128GB. It is rumored to run Android 11 out of the box. Plus, it could pack a 5,000mAh battery. On the optics front, it is rumored to sport a triple rear camera setup of 48MP Samsung S5KGM1ST main camera + a 5MP macro lens + a 2MP depth sensor. On the front may lie a 13MP selfie shooter. The device is likely to debut in the first quarter of 2021.