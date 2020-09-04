We are getting closer to the launch of the new Moto RAZR 5G, less than a week away if we want to be more specific. The device would first launch globally on September 9, with a second event taking place the next day to target the Chinese market. This second event is now being teased on a poster that was recently posted by Motorola, using its upcoming devices to set the date.

We have new information concerning the Moto RAZR 5G. However, this time, the first teaser comes directly from Motorola, as the company has posted a new poster on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo. The poster shows several RAZR devices placed together to form 9.10, which corresponds to the date in which Motorola will release the new RAZR 5G in the Chinese market.

We have also seen several leaked images of the Moto RAZR 5G in the last couple of days. Maybe the best images come from Twitter user Ishan Agarwal who posted an image where the device is captured in almost every possible angle.

motorola razr 5G seems like a good upgrade over the #motorolarazr… It's getting SD765G 5G Chipset with 48MP Main Camera & 20MP Front Camera. Battery has been upgraded to 2,800 mAH. It's lighter now, 190g. 168.5×72.5x8mm are the new dimensions. Thoughts? #motorola #razr5g pic.twitter.com/Da8jhNJD2t — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 31, 2020

Other rumors claim that this new device will arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, better than the Snapdragon 710 chip found in its predecessor. The new foldable is also expected to include 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage under the hood, with a 2,845 mAh battery to power the device with possible 18W fast charging support and a slightly larger display.

Further, the Moto RAZR 5G should also come equipped with a single camera that’s expected to be the 48MP Samsung ISOCELL GM1, while the new selfie camera would come with a 20MP sensor. The device will come with sub-6GHz 5G network support, which may not be as fast as nnWave 5G, but at least you will be able to find coverage much easier as you move from place to place. You can also check out the leak of AT&T’s version of the foldable phone, as it shows a detailed diagram of the device.

Source GSM Arena

Via Sparrow News