Motorola recently announced the Moto G 5G availability in India. The smartphone is now available for purchase in India. It looks like the company isn’t stopping there as it prepares to launch yet another Moto G9-series smartphone in the country. Motorola will be launching the Moto G9 Power in India tomorrow, December 9.

The latest development comes from the e-commerce site Flipkart. There is a dedicated teaser page for the upcoming smartphone. It reveals the major specifications of the device alongside its color options. It suggests that the Moto G9 Power will be launched in India tomorrow, December 8 at 12 noon.

The Moto G9 Power features a 6.8-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a 264 pixel-per-inch pixel density. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with Adreno 610 GPU. It is likely to come equipped with 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, which is expandable up to 512GB with a microSD card. It’s the end of 2020, but the device will still run Android 10 out of the box.

On the optics front, it will sport a triple rear camera setup housed in a squarcle camera module. It will come with a 64MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture + a 2MP depth sensor + a 2MP 2.5cm macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front will lie a 16MP selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. We can make out from the images that it will have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor residing in the Motorola logo at the back.

The Moto G9 Power will pack a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. It will also have P2i splash-resistant coating. It measures 172.14 x 76.79 x 9.66 mm and weighs 221 grams. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack lying alongside the loudspeaker at the bottom. Looking at the specifications, we assume that this smartphone could be priced below Rs 15,000.