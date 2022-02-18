Motorola G22 specifications and price revealed in a new leak

Several Motorola devices leaked earlier this month, revealing a total of five new devices, consisting of mid-rangers and a high-end flagship device. A new leak highlights the upcoming low-end device, called Motorola G22, and shares the specifications in more detail.

Motorola is expected to announce five new devices in the next few weeks and months ahead, and the Motorola G22 (previously reported as “Hawaii”) will be among the smartphones that will eventually see the light of day. Evan Blass, who shared the renders images prior, clarified that the device picture is the Hawaii+ OLED, and not the Hawaii+ (with LCD panel) that is talked about in this article. The device is rumored to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Sadly, the Helio G37 means that the device will only support 4G, and it won’t have 5G.

The device will have a 6.5-inch 720 x 1600 90Hz IPS LCD display, and a hole-punch cutout for the 16MP selfie camera that will be placed in the center. The rear camera setup will have 3 sensors, a 50MP f/1.8 primary, an 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide, and a 2MP macro or depth sensor. The design of the smartphone was leaked previously by Evan Blass on Twitter.

Motorola G22 will reportedly have a large 5,000 mAh battery, and it will weigh 185 grams. It will run Android 12, and it will be available in white, Iceberg Blue, and Cosmic Black color options. The phone will reportedly cost €200 when it launches, although we have no launch date set by Motorola. We’ll have to wait and see what the company announces in the next few weeks as we inch towards MWC 2022.