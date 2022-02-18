Leaked Motorola Frontier renders show off its 194MP camera sensor & design

A few weeks ago, a report published claimed Motorola is working on a smartphone with a 200MP camera sensor and flagship-grade specs. It turns out that the Moto Frontier is indeed in the works as the first renders of the smartphone from reliable leaker Evan Blass have surfaced on Twitter.

Taking a first look at the design reveals that the Frontier will not look like any other past Motorola smartphone. The smartphone will have a curved design with both the screen and the back of the smartphone melting into the sides.

The renders also show off its two-tier camera design with the bottom tier being the smartphone's secondary cameras and the top tier housing being the phone's 194MP camera sensor. Below the camera housing is the Moto logo.

The camera setup is accompanied by a dual-tone LED flash. It's not known if the 194MP sensor is the HP1 camera sensor from Samsung or not. The other two camera sensors are said to be a 50MP ultra-wide sensor and a 12MP IMX664 telephoto lens.

The front of the smartphone will host an edge-to-edge display with a punch-hole camera up top. It is expected that the Motorola Frontier will come with a 6.67-inch P-OLED display with Full HD resolution that will support up to a 144Hz refresh rate.

Rumors also suggest that the smartphone will come with the Qualcomm SM8475 processor which is said to be the 'Plus' variant of Snapdragon 8 Gen1. While there's no mention of battery capacity or size, the phone is tipped to come with 125W fast wired charging and 50W fast wireless charging support. The smartphone will run on Android 12 OS out of the box.

The smartphone is said to be launching in July 2022 so there's a fair amount of months to go until we see anything officially about the device.

Source: Twitter | Via: XDA Developers