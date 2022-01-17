New Motorola flagship could arrive with 200MP camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, and 125W charging

Motorola has been working hard for the past few months. The company launched its low-cost Moto g power (2021) in the US last year. The company has also rumored to be working on a third-generation foldable Razr 3 smartphone and a Samsung Galaxy Note series competitor. Now, according to a new rumor, Motorola is also working on a flagship smartphone with the codename "Frontier".

According to the rumors, it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen series processor. However, the chipset is not expected to be Snapdragon 8 Gen1. Instead, it is rumored that the smartphone might become the first Android smartphone Qualcomm SM8475, or Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Plus, processor. The chipset will be based on TSMC's 4nm process and might also be called Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The new Qualcomm SM8475 chipset is tipped to launch later this year.

It will have a 6.67-inch P-OLED display with Full HD resolution and support for up to a 144Hz refresh rate. On the front, it will have a 60MP OV60A OmniVision punch-hole selfie camera whereas on the back it might come with a 200MP Samsung HP1 sensor. The rear camera will be coupled with a 50MP ultra-wide camera — which will be a Samsung JN1 sensor — and a 12MP telephoto lens.

Other than the fast chipset, the smartphone could be coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. While there's no mention of battery capacity or size, the phone is tipped to come with 125W fast wired charging and 50W fast wireless charging support. The smartphone will run on Android 12 OS out of the box.

Currently, it is not clear if the 'Motorola Frontier' will be the final marketing moniker or not. Another thing that is uncertain at this moment is the launch date, but it's rumored that Motorola will be debut this smartphone sometime this year.

Via: GSMArena, Android Authority