Motorola Frontier leak shows off its huge 200MP camera sensor

Motorola has been known to be working on the Frontier smartphone for the past few months. The leaked specs revealed that Motorola is planning to ship a 200MP camera sensor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset, and other flagship-grade specs on the Moto Frontier. We now have the first live image of the back of the Moto Frontier showcasing its huge 200MP ISOCELL HP1 camera sensor.

The leak comes from a reliable tipster on the Chinese social networking website Weibo (via Sammobile). The image of the camera module shows that the smartphone will indeed come with the Samsung's 200MP ISOCELL HP1 sensor. The label also mentions that the camera module supports OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and has an f/2.2 aperture.

Motorola could be the first smartphone manufacturer to ship a smartphone with Samsung's huge camera sensor. Even Samsung has not shipped a single smartphone with its own ISOCELL HP1 sensor. And even though the sensor is 200MP, the camera is said to capture photos in 50MP or 12.5MP resolution in the default mode (depending upon what sort of pixel binning is used). All in all, the Frontier looks set to be a competitive offering from Motorola in the mobile camera scene.

Other than the camera module, the smartphone resembles the renders that leaked last month. Though, in reality, the camera module seems bigger than it did in the rendered images. Apart from the huge 200MP camera sensor, Motorola Frontier is said to ship with a 6.67-inch P-OLED display with Full HD resolution that will support up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will support 125W fast wired charging and 50W fast wireless charging according to the previous rumors.

The smartphone will reportedly be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset. Qualcomm is yet to officially unveil the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset, but the rumors have suggested that the chipset will launch in early May. Motorola is tipped to introduce the Frontier a month after Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, i.e., in June 2022. What are your thoughts on the leaked image of the Motorola Frontier? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!