Motorola foldable smartphone coming, executive confirms

The return of the clamshell Motorola RAZR, as a foldable smartphone, popped up as news back in August last year. Some patents and drawings surfaced early this year, and now the company seems to confirm its plans. Talking to Engadget at MWC 2019, Motorola VP of Global Product Dan Dery said that the company “started to work on foldables a long time ago, and we have been doing a lot of iteration”.

Motorola has no intention of coming later than everybody else in the market — Dan Dery

Considering that Samsung’s Galaxy Fold and Huawei’s Mate X will soon be both available, it is safe to assume that a Motorola foldable smartphone launch couldn’t be far out. Without confirming, Dery hinted that what we’ve seen so far is a good indication of things to come. We’re likely looking at a foldable RAZR-like phone which bends in half, with a large screen on the inside, which is protected by the shell of the phone once it’s closed.

Additionally, the VP also hinted that the company is exploring other foldable avenues. The “dual-hinge device with a single screen that folds twice, leaving only a third of the display exposed when in phone mode”, says the report.