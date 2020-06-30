Motorola Edge’s price has finally been revealed – it will cost $699.99 in the US for an unlocked unit. However, Motorola has not revealed a concrete market availability plan, except for the vague ‘summer’ release that was promised when the phone made its debut earlier this year alongside the Motorola Edge+ flagship.

Aside from the price reveal, the Motorola Edge has also received an internal upgrade. Instead of the 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage that was originally promised, the Motorola Edge will now ship with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. However, the rest of the package remains the same.

The IP54-certified Motorola Edge features a 6.7-inch FHD+ curved OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 chip. There is a 64MP camera at the back, accompanied by a 16MP ultra wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens, while selfies are handled by a 25MP snapper.

