Samsung courted quite a loathing recently from Galaxy S20 Ultra users complaining about a green tint issue on their $1,500 phone’s display. Now, users of the Motorola Edge+ flagship are also reporting similar display issues, but this time, it is more severe and easily visible to the naked eyes compared to the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s ‘display-gate.’

On the official Motorola forum, multiple users have reported seeing purple spots around the edges. Plus, some users are facing a green tint issue that gives almost the entire screen a very distinct greenish tone. Motorola rolled out a corrective update that promised to improve display contrast and clarity, but it appears to have only partially fixed the problem for a select few users.

IMG-20200608-WA0000.jpg
Image: tigercourage / Lenovo forum

A Motorola forum admin mentioned that the update fixed the issues for a few users, but noted that the problem might be too advanced in some cases to be fixed by an update, hinting that it might be due to faulty hardware. Affected Motorola Edge+ users were advised to get a replacement unit if the software update doesn’t resolve the issue. But it appears that some users are facing the display spotting problem on the replacement unit as well.

Via: DroidLife

You May Also Like
HTC Desire 20 Pro
HTC Desire 20 Pro gets a launch date, goes official on June 16
It is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC.
OnePlus’ upcoming feature will help you find nearby Warp Charge stations
OnePlus already has Warp Charge stations set up the international airport in India’s Bengaluru city.
MIUI 12
MIUI 12 Global Pilot Testing Program announced for POCO F1, Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 7
Xiaomi already kicked-off MIUI Global Pilot program for Mi 9, Mi 9T Pro, Mi 9T, Redmi K20, and Redmi K20 Pro.