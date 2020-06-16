Samsung courted quite a loathing recently from Galaxy S20 Ultra users complaining about a green tint issue on their $1,500 phone’s display. Now, users of the Motorola Edge+ flagship are also reporting similar display issues, but this time, it is more severe and easily visible to the naked eyes compared to the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s ‘display-gate.’

On the official Motorola forum, multiple users have reported seeing purple spots around the edges. Plus, some users are facing a green tint issue that gives almost the entire screen a very distinct greenish tone. Motorola rolled out a corrective update that promised to improve display contrast and clarity, but it appears to have only partially fixed the problem for a select few users.

A Motorola forum admin mentioned that the update fixed the issues for a few users, but noted that the problem might be too advanced in some cases to be fixed by an update, hinting that it might be due to faulty hardware. Affected Motorola Edge+ users were advised to get a replacement unit if the software update doesn’t resolve the issue. But it appears that some users are facing the display spotting problem on the replacement unit as well.

Via: DroidLife