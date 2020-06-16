Samsung courted quite a loathing recently from Galaxy S20 Ultra users complaining about a green tint issue on their $1,500 phone’s display. Now, users of the Motorola Edge+ flagship are also reporting similar display issues, but this time, it is more severe and easily visible to the naked eyes compared to the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s ‘display-gate.’

On the official Motorola forum, multiple users have reported seeing purple spots around the edges. Plus, some users are facing a green tint issue that gives almost the entire screen a very distinct greenish tone. Motorola rolled out a corrective update that promised to improve display contrast and clarity, but it appears to have only partially fixed the problem for a select few users.

IMG-20200608-WA0000.jpg
Image: tigercourage / Lenovo forum

A Motorola forum admin mentioned that the update fixed the issues for a few users, but noted that the problem might be too advanced in some cases to be fixed by an update, hinting that it might be due to faulty hardware. Affected Motorola Edge+ users were advised to get a replacement unit if the software update doesn’t resolve the issue. But it appears that some users are facing the display spotting problem on the replacement unit as well.

Via: DroidLife

You May Also Like
Android TV
Android TV may soon be able to recognize your exact voice
The new feature could be announced alongside the new dongle soon.
Apple has delayed iPhone 12 series launch to Q4 2020, suggests Broadcom chief
Broadcom, a major hardware supplier for Apple, has told investors that its revenue surge which comes from iPhones will now happen in Q4 instead of Q3.
Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone
Lenovo Legion gaming phone is launching sooner than you expected
It will be launched in July.