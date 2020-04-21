Motorola Edge+ is just a day away from launch, but it appears that leaks will spoil the surprise for potential buyers. DroidLife has managed to extract all key details such as specs and price of the phone from a now-pulled article that apparently went live ahead of the embargo.

Let’s start with the specs first. Motorola Edge+ sports a curved 90Hz 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display and packs the Snapdragon 865 chip paired with 12GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It features a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

Motorola Edge+ has a triple camera setup at the back that includes a 108MP primary camera, 16MP ultra-wide angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with OIS. On the front is a 25MP camera fitted inside a circular cutout.

Now, on to the important part. Motorola Edge+ is priced at a cool $1,000 and will be exclusive to Verizon. Also, Evan Blass has shared an official promo video (courtesy: MSPowerUser) of the Moto Edge+ that shows the flagship phone in all its glory and highlights some of its key features too.

