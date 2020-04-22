Motorola’s first flagship since the Moto Z2 Force is finally here. It is a bit edge-y. With the likes of 5G, LPDDR5 RAM, USF 3.0 storage, 108MP camera, and more, Motorola Edge+ packs top-notch specs. And, here’s everything that the Edge+ has to offer at $999.

Motorola Edge+ specifications

Display and Software

The Motorola Edge+ features a 6.7″ FHD+ OLED “endless edge” display. Like almost every other 2020 flagship, Motorola’s latest phone also supports high refresh rate, 90Hz to be precise. The panel is HDR10+ certified. Further, it sports a punch-hole notch at the top left of the screen.

The phone runs Android 10 with the usual Motorola tweaks on top. The UX includes Moto Actions, quick capture, fast flashlight, three-finger screenshot, pick up to silence, media controls, Moto Game Time, and more.

Hardware and Performance

The Motorola Edge+ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It comes with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of USB 3.0 storage. Further, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. Moreover, the device features 5W wireless power sharing.

Sensors on-board include Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Ambient Light, Sensor Hub, Fingerprint reader, and Barometer. It supports 5G: sub-6GHz band n/5/41/66/71/77/78, NR mmWave + Sub-6GHz ( NA & Russia ) and Wi-Fi 6.

The phone also comes equipped with 3 microphones and dual stereo speakers tuned by Waves, which is a Grammy Award-winning tuning software.

Motorola Edge+: Camera

In the optics department, the Motorola Edge+ sports a quad rear camera setup: a 108MP (f/1.8, 0.8μm) sensor with quad pixel tech, 1/1.33-inch sensor size, and OIS + a 16MP (f/2.2, 1.0μm) ultra-wide-angle lens and with 117-degree field of view and macro vision + an 8MP (f/2.4, 1.0μm) telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and OIS + a time of flight sensor.

Moreover, the primary camera can shoot 6K UHD (30fps), UHD (30fps), FHD (60/30fps), HD (30fps), and Slow-motion FHD (120fps). On the front lies a 25MP (f/2.0, 0.9μm) selfie shooter.

Design

The Motorola Edge+ measures 161.1 x 71.4 x 9.6mm and weighs 203 grams. It features an “endless edge display”, which is a fancy term Motorola is using for the curved display. It features the 3.5mm headphone jack and a Type-C port (USB 3.1 compatible). The phone will be made available in two color options namely, Smoky Sangria and Thunder Grey.